Georgia lawmakers eye citizen's arrest, gambling, vouchers

Overhauling voting laws has been all many Georgia lawmakers have been able to talk about for months, but many other issues are likely to come to the fore in the 2021 session of the General Assembly. Changes to Georgia’s citizens arrest law could be in the offing after the Ahmaud Arbery shooting, school voucher advocates could argue that the pandemic proves parents need more publicly financed choice in education, and gambling advocates could be back for another run at legalizing sports betting and other wagering. Hanging over the session will be the legislature’s once-a-decade responsibility to redraw lines for state and federal voting districts, likely coming in a special session later in 2021. Here's a look at some issues lawmakers could consider in their session starting Monday: