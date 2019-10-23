Georgia-Pacific to end production at 2 SC wood product sites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An Atlanta-based timber company is ending production at two rural South Carolina wood product plants that employ 240 workers.

The Post and Courier reported Tuesday that Georgia-Pacific says declining conditions in the U.S. home building industry are forcing it to idle its McCormick and Allendale sites by the year's end. The company says all employees will be let go, except for crews needed to manage inventory and maintain the properties.

In a written statement obtained by the newspaper, the company said it'll continue production for up to 60 days, after which the sites will be closed but maintained in case market conditions improve enough to resume production.

The company said it'll hold employment fairs to help workers find new jobs. The displaced workers will be eligible for unemployment benefits.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com