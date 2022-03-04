Georgia House: Ban some race teaching, list parent rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of Georgia Republicans' agenda to increase parental oversight of schools and regulate what they teach on racial issues moved closer to law Friday with the passage of two bills in the state House.
Representatives voted 92-63 to pass House Bill 1084, which bans the teaching of what Republicans label as “divisive concepts” on racial matters and voted 98-68 to pass House Bill 1178, which puts into one law a number of parental rights that already exist. Both measure go to the Senate for more debate.