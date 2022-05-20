George Carlin's comedic journey takes the stage in HBO doc
MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW YORK (AP) — For comedians of a certain age, there was one album that was worn out on the turntable, dutifully memorized and acted out. That was George Carlin's signature “Class Clown.”
“The way George Carlin looked at the world and broke it down taught so many of us how to be comedians,” said Judd Apatow. “He injected the software into our brains about how to think as a comic.”