Gaza's old battery pileups pose risk to health, environment FARES AKRAM, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 1:13 a.m.
1 of6 A Palestinian worker carries a discarded battery at a warehouse in Jebaliya, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. In a territory suffering from chronic power outages, batteries are needed to keep most Gaza households running. But huge mounds of used batteries are piling up at makeshift outdoor landfills, posing a threat to public health and the environment. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A Palestinian worker carries a discarded battery at a warehouse in Jebaliya, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. In a territory suffering from chronic power outages, batteries are needed to keep most Gaza households running. But huge mounds of used batteries are piling up at makeshift outdoor landfills, posing a threat to public health and the environment. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A Palestinian worker looks for batteries among other electric waste at a warehouse in Jebaliya, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. In a territory suffering from chronic power outages, batteries are needed to keep most Gaza households running. But huge mounds of used batteries are piling up at makeshift outdoor landfills, posing a threat to public health and the environment. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A Palestinian worker looks for batteries among other electric waste at a warehouse in Jebaliya, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. In a territory suffering from chronic power outages, batteries are needed to keep most Gaza households running. But huge mounds of used batteries are piling up at makeshift outdoor landfills, posing a threat to public health and the environment. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Virtually every household in the Gaza Strip relies on batteries to keep their home running -- a result of years of chronic power outages.
These batteries, fueling everything from lights to internet routers to solar panels, have helped mitigate one crisis. But they are causing another one as huge mounds of old and used batteries pile up in a territory lacking the ability to safely dispose of them.