Gary police ask police for help in fatal shooting of boy, 12

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the assailant who fatally shot a 12-year-old Chicago boy in the northwestern Indiana city over the weekend.

Demetrius Townsel Jr. was pronounced dead Saturday night at a Gary hospital, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.

The fatal shooting of the youth, who lived in Chicago’s Back of The Yards neighborhood, has been ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady asked the public for help Monday in identifying the person who shot Townsel. He said police detectives have no updates to offer the public yet, but more information will be forthcoming later in the week about Townsel’s killing.

Chicago anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes told the Chicago Sun-Times that Townsel's twin brother had tried to save his life by putting pressure on the gunshot wound.

He said Townsel's family would hold a news conference in Gary on Monday afternoon to announce a reward for information in the case and to call for the shooter to surrender to police.

Gary police ask anyone with information about Townsel's killing to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.