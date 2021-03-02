Garden Club of Darien gifts plantings to Mather Homestead

DARIEN — A committee of twelve women from the Garden Club of Darien devoted time and attention recently to create a foundation garden that surrounds the newly-built Elizabeth W. Chilton Educational Center at Darien’s Mather Homestead, at 19 Stephen Mather Road. The new “barn,” completed in 2020 by the Mather Homestead Foundation, has enabled the homestead to expand programming to include scholar’s lectures, art exhibits, concerts, films and yoga classes.
During the 2020 summer, the Garden Club’s group led by committee chairman, Susan Doelp and assistant, Lesley Sandison, researched the best types of planting materials for the optimal development of this 350 sq. ft. garden.