Garden Club launches gratitude campaign

The Garden Club of Darien is launching its "Rose Bows for Heroes" campaign, seen here in a sample Instagram post. They ask those participating to use the hashtags #rosebowsforheroes or #gardenclubofdarien on social media.

The Garden Club of Darien has announced the launch of its Rose Bows for Heroes campaign to show gratitude to the front line workers who are getting everyone through these difficult times. The club featured an example of the bows on its Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-xBOlxlFAv/

The health care workers, grocery store employees, mail carriers, truck drivers, food service providers, and others who support and serve our community and continue to work during these unprecedented circumstances deserve our gratitude, a press release sent out by First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said.

The club chose deep pink, the color that represents gratitude, and is encouraging residents and businesses to tie a deep pink bow or ribbon outside their homes or offices, on mailboxes or trees to show gratitude for these invaluable workers.

If you or your organisation would like to participate, please join the Garden Club and tie a deep pink bow around a tree or on a mailbox at your offices/homes and help spread the word on social media and to your contacts, the Garden Club asks.

Source for deep pink ribbon: http://ribbonbazaar.com/ribbon/outdoor-satin-polyester-ribbon

The Garden Club is hoping the concept will catch on and grow beyond Darien, inspiring gratitude and unity at this time when our country so desperately needs it, they said.

“Please join us and put a Deep Pink ribbon/bow somewhere outside your house — be creative and have fun with it! Take photos of your display and post them on social media using the hashtags #rosebowsforheroes or #gardenclubofdarien,” the Garden Club said.