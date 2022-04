DARIEN — Fans of Garden Catering will be able to enjoy its signature hand-cut chicken nuggets and cones without having to travel to Stamford or Norwalk — but not until early 2024.

Garden Catering has announced plans to open a new location in The Corbin District, a development that is under construction on 7 acres in downtown Darien.

The Corbin District is a triangular area along the Boston Post Road and Corbin Drive at Exit 11 of Interstate 95 South, across from the Darien Sport Shop.

“We have been looking for years to find that perfect location in town,” said Frank Carpenteri Jr., CEO of Garden Catering. “The central location, the caliber of our co-tenants and the passion of David and Penny are what sold us on The Corbin District.”

Developers David Genovese of Baywater Properties and Penny Glassmeyer of PG Properties, who are both Darien residents, are behind The Corbin District. Work on the development began in October 2021 and, when completed, it will include 116 apartments; 100,000 square feet of retail space, including restaurant and fitness studio space; and 85,000 square feet of Class A office space.

Carpenteri said they were excited about the opportunity for Garden Catering.

“Darien is vibrant town that supports small businesses and community initiatives that we believe in,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier to have found a location within The Corbin District. David Genovese and his team have been wonderful to work with. We can’t wait to serve Darien the best nuggets they’ll ever have.”

Garden Catering has become a favorite in Fairfield County, with two shops in Greenwich, one in Chickahominy and its flagship location in Old Greenwich, as well as shops in Stamford, Norwalk, Fairfield and New Haven plus two spots in Westchester County, N.Y., in Port Chester and Mamaroneck.

In announcing the plans for Garden Catering, Genovese and Glassmeyer said it will “complement” popular restaurants in downtown Darien, including Ten Twenty Post, Parlor Pizza and Wine, and UCBC Bakery & Cafe. Other new arrivals in that area will include Hinoki, Maison d’Alexandre and Il Pastaficio.

“Garden Catering is beloved by so many people in our community, especially our younger residents,” Genovese said. “Additionally, we have always had a focus upon locally owned, unique businesses. And when the opportunity arose to work with Frank and Tina and their team, we became committed to making Garden Catering in Darien a reality. My son, Ryan, loves Garden Catering and told me I had to make this happen, and not to screw it up.”

According to Genovese and Glassmeyer, The Corbin District has been in development for 17 years and is described as a “transformational mixed-used development” for downtown. The two have collaborated on earlier developments in Darien, including the Grove Street Plaza, 1020 Boston Post Road and 17 Old Kings Highway South.

