Gambians vote in 1st post-Jammeh presidential election ABDOULIE JOHN and CARLEY PETESCH, Associated Press Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 4:59 a.m.
1 of8 Electoral employee lines up the ballot drums in a polling station at a mosque, on the eve of the presidential elections, in Serrekunda, Gambia, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Gambians vote on Saturday Dec. 4, in a historic election that will for the first time not have former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who ruled for 22 years, on the ballot. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Electoral employee lines up the ballot drums in a polling station at a mosque, on the eve of the presidential elections, in Serrekunda, Gambia, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Gambians vote on Saturday Dec. 4, in a historic election that will for the first time not have former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who ruled for 22 years, on the ballot. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 People line up to cast their ballot for Gambia's presidential elections in Bakau, Gambia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Gambians vote in a historic election that will for the first time not have former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who ruled for 22 years, on the ballot. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 People line up to cast their ballot for Gambia's presidential elections in Bakau, Gambia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Gambians vote in a historic election that will for the first time not have former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who ruled for 22 years, on the ballot. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A woman leaves the polling station after voting in Gambia's presidential elections in Bakau, Gambia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Gambians vote in a historic election that will for the first time not have former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who ruled for 22 years, on the ballot. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Lines of voters snaked around corners outside polling stations in Gambia's capital Saturday as the nation holds a presidential election that for the first time in decades does not include former dictator Yahya Jammeh as a candidate.
Polls opened to high turnout, with many people lining up at the capital’s Independence Stadium before sunrise. Nearly 1 million voters were expected to drop marbles into one of six ballot bins, each adorned with the face and name of a candidate.
Written By
ABDOULIE JOHN and CARLEY PETESCH