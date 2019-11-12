Gallon of gas jumps 3 cents per gallon in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has risen 3 cents.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday that self-serve, regular is selling for an average of $2.51 per gallon, 10 cents lower than the national average and 21 cents lower than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA's Lloyd Albert says crude prices increased last week as the world's two largest consumers of crude oil, the U.S. and China, worked on resolving ongoing trade tensions.

AAA found a 34-cent range in prices, from a low of $2.35 to a high of $2.69 for a gallon of regular.