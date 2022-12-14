Ga. secretary of state wants to end general election runoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official urged lawmakers on Wednesday to end general election runoffs — this month's bitter Senate contest was the latest example — but offered no specific proposals, saying there is a “wide range of options.”
The push by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to discard the unusual format for general elections comes after high-profile Senate races went into overtime this year and in 2020, with Democrats winning each time. Democrat Raphael Warnock has twice won runoffs, including his Dec. 6 victory over GOP challenger Herschel Walker.