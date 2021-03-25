GOP leaders promise to thwart Kansas governor on mask policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas are promising to thwart Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's plan to encourage county officials to maintain mask mandates to help control COVID-19, declaring a statewide policy unnecessary after steep declines in new cases this winter.
GOP leaders in the Republican-controlled Legislature announced their next potential move after Kelly signed a measure rewriting laws on managing the coronavirus pandemic and future emergencies. The measure took effect Thursday and gives eight legislative leaders, six of them currently Republicans, the power to rescind a governor's orders during an emergency. It also extends the current state of emergency until May 28 — something Kelly saw as crucial — instead of letting it expire Wednesday.