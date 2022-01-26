GOP lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of Republican lawmakers resurrected a bill Wednesday to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin, saying it's time to at least talk about using the drug as a natural way to help the sick treat their ailments naturally.
Sen. Mary Felzkowski and Rep. Patrick Snyder's bill would create a new state commission that would regulate medical marijuana. Physicians who earn commission certification would be allowed to prescribe marijuana in liquid or oil form, dissolved in alcohol or in a form applied to the skin. Inhalants would not be allowed. Medical marijuana wholesalers would be subject to a 10% state excise tax.