GOP gubernatorial candidate loses cop job in Republic

REPUBLIC, Wash. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp lost his race Tuesday night, and now says he also has lost his job as police chief in the small town of Republic.

In a Facebook video chat with supporters Wednesday, Culp revealed that the Republic City Council had defunded its one-person police department at a recent meeting, “and away with that went my job.”

“Not even a letter or thank you. Not a plaque for 10 years of service,” Culp said. “It’s absolutely incredible.''

The Seattle Times reported that Republic, a Ferry County town of 1,100, has faced declining tax revenue and had previously cut its police department from a few officers down to one. Culp, who joined the police department in 2010, was the last remaining employee. He had used up his vacation time and was on a leave of absence for the last few months as he ran for governor.

Minutes of an Oct. 30 Republic City Council meeting confirm the council approved an agreement with the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies had been covering for Culp’s absence.

Officials with the city of Republic did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Culp lost the governor race to Democrat Jay Inslee.