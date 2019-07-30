GOP govs of Vermont and New Hampshire seek trade approval

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Republican governors of Vermont and New Hampshire are urging Congress to approve the replacement to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In an opinion piece released Monday, Govs. Phil Scott and Chris Sununu say the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will benefit their two states and New England as a whole because of the close economic ties between the region and Canada.

The proposal would replace the 25-year-old NAFTA.

Talks are underway in Congress to approve the USMCA. Democrats and members of the Trump administration have been working on the details. Both sides say they are making progress.

Scott and Sununu have been working together on other issues, as well. Earlier this year, they proposed a setting up a two-state family leave program, but the proposal was not approved by lawmakers.