GOP encourages opposition to proposed statewide property tax

Connecticut Republicans have been rallying public opposition against legislation proposed by the top state Senate Democrat that would create a new, statewide tax on commercial and residential real property.
In recent days, the state GOP, as well as individual lawmakers, have ramped up their public resistance to the bill offered by Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney of New Haven. The General Assembly's Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday on that and other tax-related bills.