GOP directs culture war outrage toward green investing craze SAM METZ, Associated Press May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 2:17 p.m.
The Utah State Capitol, rear, is shown behind an oil refinery on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A growing number of Republican-led states with economies that rely heavily on fossil fuels are pushing back against shifts in the financial industry to consider new factors such as environmental risk in their investment decisions.
Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks poses for a photograph at the Utah State Capitol on May 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
4 of11 Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks poses for a photograph at the Utah State Capitol on May 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A growing number of Republican-led states with economies that rely heavily on fossil fuels are pushing back against shifts in the financial industry to consider new factors such as environmental risk in their investment decisions. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 The Utah State Capitol is shown on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A growing number of Republican-led states with economies that rely heavily on fossil fuels are pushing back against shifts in the financial industry to consider new factors such as environmental risk in their investment decisions. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks poses for a photograph at the Utah State Capitol on May 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A growing number of Republican-led states with economies that rely heavily on fossil fuels are pushing back against shifts in the financial industry to consider new factors such as environmental risk in their investment decisions. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks poses for a photograph at the Utah State Capitol on May 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A growing number of Republican-led states with economies that rely heavily on fossil fuels are pushing back against shifts in the financial industry to consider new factors such as environmental risk in their investment decisions. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 The Utah State Capitol is shown behind an oil refinery on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A growing number of Republican-led states with economies that rely heavily on fossil fuels are pushing back against shifts in the financial industry to consider new factors such as environmental risk in their investment decisions. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republicans are coming out swinging against Wall Street's growing efforts to consider factors like long-term environmental risk in investment decisions, the latest indication that the GOP is willing to damage its relationship with big business to score culture war points.
Many are targeting a concept known as ESG — which stands for environmental, social and governance — a sustainable investment trend sweeping the financial world. Red state officials deride it as politically correct and woke and are trying to stop investors who contract with states from adopting it on any level.