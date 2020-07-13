GBI: Police fatally shot 2 armed men in separate incidents

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the deaths of two armed men killed by authorities in separate cases on Sunday.

Rodney Morrison, 47, and Marcos Reyes, 28, were fatally shot Sunday in Leesburg and Chamblee, respectively, according to GBI press releases.

Lee County authorities said deputies went to Morrison's home Sunday afternoon to serve him court mandated paperwork. Morrison brandished a knife and threatened deputies before fleeing to a nearby field. Leesburg police officers arrived and one of them shot Morrison, who later died at a hospital.

Chamblee police received multiple 911 calls Sunday morning about an armed man near Buford Highway. They said they found Reyes and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Reyes fired several shots at the officers, who returned fire. Reyes also died at the hospital.

No officers were wounded in either encounter.