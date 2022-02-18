G20 finance leaders urge care in unwinding pandemic support

JAKARTA (AP) — Finance leaders of the world’s biggest economies called Friday for a cautious and well coordinated approach to navigating recoveries from the pandemic.
Finance ministers and top central bankers of the Group of 20 industrial nations agreed on a need to minimize the impact of moves by the U.S. and other countries to combat inflation by raising interest rates and unwinding other measures to buffer economies from repeated waves of coronavirus outbreaks, said Indonesian central bank Gov. Perry Warjiyo.