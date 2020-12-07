Funeral service for slain Charleston officer set for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A funeral service will be held on Tuesday for a Charleston police officer who was shot while responding to a parking lot complaint.

The visitation for Officer Cassie Johnson will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the police department said. A procession will go from the convention center through US 77 to Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

The services will not to be open to the public.

Johnson, 28, died on Dec. 3, two days after being shot while responding to a parking lot complaint.

She joined the city as a humane officer in October 2017 and was sworn in as a patrol officer in January 2019.

Joshua M. Phillips, 38, of Charleston, has been accused of shooting Johnson, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said. Phillips was wounded in the incident and hospitalized.

Police said Phillips is expected to be charged with first degree murder. It's unclear whether he had an attorney.