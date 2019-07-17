Funeral planned for Army sergeant who died in Afghanistan

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — An Army sergeant from Utah who died in Afghanistan will be buried in Ogden this week.

The Standard-Examiner reports a funeral for U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins is set for Thursday morning at St. James Catholic Church. A burial with military honors will follow at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden. The events are open to the public.

The U.S. Army has said the 31-year-old died from noncombat injuries June 30 in Afghanistan's Helmand Province. No additional information has been provided.

Robbins was from Ogden and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado. He served in the Army for 13 years.

He is survived by his wife and baby boy.