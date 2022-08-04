Funeral home where 31 corpses found has license suspended

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The license of a southern Indiana funeral home has been suspended after police found more than 30 unrefrigerated bodies there last month, including some that were badly decomposed, the state's attorney general's office announced on Thursday.

In a news release, Attorney General Todd Rokita said Randy Ray Lankford of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville agreed last week to surrender his and the facility's licenses. The move came after Rokita's office filed for filed for emergency license suspensions with the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service. On Thursday, the state board approved the suspensions.