Donations for Darien teen’s adapted van up to $30,000

Thirteen-year-old Charlotte Butler enjoying a walk in her stroller, in Darien Thirteen-year-old Charlotte Butler enjoying a walk in her stroller, in Darien Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Donations for Darien teen’s adapted van up to $30,000 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Support has been pouring in from all over for a Darien teen’s adapted van.

Middlesex Middle School seventh grader Charlotte Butler and her family have been raising money for the van, which will be able to accommodate her new power wheelchair that she’ll be getting.

As of Aug. 30, the family’s GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $30,000 by 185 people. The campaign has been shared 327 times.

Charlotte, who has epilepsy and cerebral palsy, can’t walk or sit on her own and is dependent on a wheelchair to get around.

The new wheelchair will give Charlotte more autonomy.

As per an Aug. 22 update on the family’s GoFundMe page, they will be speaking with a friend in the Toyota network “to see what deals might be available” in getting the adapted van.

Read The Darien Times story here.