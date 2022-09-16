Fulham, Villa win as EPL resumes with tributes to queen STEVE DOUGLAS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 16, 2022 Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 5:12 p.m.
Steve Cooper and Marco Silva, the respective managers of Nottingham Forest and Fulham, carried wreaths as they led their teams out toward the center circle ahead of a pre-match minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II at the City Ground.
Over at Villa Park, the lights were dimmed, the middle of the field was illuminated, and tributes to the late monarch were displayed on the screens. Later, a soprano sang “God Save the King” in front of the players of Aston Villa and Southampton.