This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Hundreds of area residents will be donning water gear, grabbing kayaks and paddleboards and joining up to raise money for SoundWaters on July 16.

The annual SoundWaters Flotilla has raised more than $160,000 in five years through paddler fundraising to benefit the nonprofit’s shipboard and land-based programs in schools that teach about the environment and protecting Long Island Sound.

“Our goal at SoundWaters is to help people learn and appreciate the incredible resource we have in Long Island Sound and a great way to appreciate the Sound is to just get on the water and have fun,” said SoundWaters President Leigh Shemitz.

“The Flotilla gives people and families a chance to enjoy the Sound together, have a lot of fun, and raise money to support the research and education that protects the Sound,” Shemitz said.

Participants are encouraged to sign up early for the event, which starts in Darien and Stamford and finishes in Stamford’s Boccuzzi Park about four miles away with an on-shore picnic gathering with live music. A limited number of kayaks are available for rent but must be reserved early. Reservations for a rental kayak are available during registration at SoundWatersFlotilla.org.

In Darien, participants will launch from Weed or Pear Tree beaches and join others launching from Cove Island Park in Stamford. Launching is set for 8:30 a.m. to take advantage of calm waters and a favoring tide, organizers said.

SoundWaters will transport paddlers and their equipment back to the starting point after lunch.

For more information, visit SoundWatersFlotilla.org.

SoundWaters, founded in 1989, hosts shipboard and land-based programs for more than 32,000 students from pre-K through high school and advances environmental justice and educational equity by creating broad access to Long Island Sound, according to the organization’s website.