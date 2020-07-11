From Brooklyn to Darien: Corbin District offers pop up Du’s Donuts, Italian pasta and pantry

The Corbin District continues its ‘From Brooklyn to Darien’ deliveries with a delivery of Du’s Donuts from Williamsburg, Artisanal Doughnuts by Wylie Dufresne.

Pre-ordered Du’s Donuts will be delivered to Grove Street Plaza in Darien, at 13 Brook Street, on Saturday, July 18, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Donuts must be pre-ordered by clicking here by Wednesday, July 15, at 5 p.m.

Long before Wylie was aerating foie gras at his renowned New York City restaurant wd-50, he was enjoying assorted treats his great grandfather would bring home from the Ever Good Donut Shop in Rhode Island, where he was a baker. Fast forward through a decorated culinary career, and Dufresne has set his mind to mastering the item that shaped some of his earliest memories, and that captures the heart of food lovers the world over: the simple, irresistible donut.

Du’s Donuts will be offering a $20 6-pack of some of their most popular flavors delivered to Darien:

— Two blueberry crumble (blueberry glaze with a blueberry crumble on top). Our all-time top seller

— Two coffeecake (coffee glaze with a coffeecake crumble on top)

— Two black and white old fashioned (dipped in a nutella glaze then half-dipped in a key lime glaze).

Pasta and grocery

The Corbin District is also partnering with another Brooklyn establishment, MP Specialties’ Pasta & Groceries, for delivery on Friday July 17, 2 to 4 p.m.

MP, the curated virtual store by Chef Missy Robbins of Lilia & Misi in Williamsburg, BK, will make its next delivery to The Corbin District’s Grove Street Plaza on Friday, July 17. Customers can choose between two options, each one includes signature elements described below:

Misipasta — includes the tools to cook Missy’s pasta and sauce at home, including four orders of house-made pasta along with sauce, and a simple set of instructions.

Mp grocery — A collection of Missy’s favorite ingredients to you so that you can have your own Italian larder. The grocery bag includes two options:

— a pantry bag, which includes dry goods that we use to cook with at the restaurants, from high-quality Parmigiano to Missy’s favorite olive oils, Calabrian chilies, and much more.

— a garden bag, featuring a selection of seasonal vegetables, herbs, fresh cheese, and meat or fish from our trusted farmers, mongers, and butchers. Each bag includes the list of ingredients, where they are sourced from, and a few suggestions from Missy on what to create with them.

Orders must be placed by Sunday, July 12 at noon. Find out more the ordering, payment process and costs here and order by deadline by emailing your order to info@mpnewyork.nyc.

About the chefs and Corbin District events

