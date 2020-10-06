Friends of the Darien Library to hold virtual annual meeting

Darien Library Director Kiera Parrott Darien Library Director Kiera Parrott Photo: Kiera Parrott / Photo: Kiera Parrott / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Friends of the Darien Library to hold virtual annual meeting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Friends of the Darien Library will hold their annual meeting virtually on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 5:30 p.m. For more information, go to darienlibrary.org/events.

Kiera Parrott, Darien Library’s new director, will talk about ways the local library and other public libraries around the country are adapting to meet and exceed the expectations of their communities during COVID-19 and beyond. She also will share her vision of how the library will continue to evolve in this era of rapid and unpredictable change.

Before Parrott’s presentation, those watching can learn about the year’s developments from Tammy Sload, president of the board. Election of officers and new trustee nominations for the 2020-23 term also will be held.