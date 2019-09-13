Friday night lights: Darien football plays at home tonight at 7 p.m. — police issue guidelines

Friday night, Sept.. 13, will be the Darien football team’s opener against the Fairfield-Ludlowe Falcons. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., Friday, under the lights at DHS.

The Darien Police Department will enforce traffic regulations and monitor security the game.

All traffic will enter the Darien High campus from Noroton Avenue. High School Lane and Nutmeg Lane will be closed to incoming traffic. Spectators are strongly urged to carpool.

Due to the large number of vehicles expected, parking regulations and designated tow away zones will be strictly enforced. A handicap permit is required to park in the limited handicap parking spaces available.

Additional parking is available at Middlesex Middle School and McGuane Field. No parking will be allowed on Noroton Avenue and in those areas that are specifically designated as “No Parking.”

Spectators are reminded that no alcoholic beverages are allowed on school property and this will be strictly enforced. No tailgating will be allowed on school property.

All bags, backpacks and coolers will be subject to inspection. Spectators will not be allowed to bring bottles into the game.

At the conclusion of the game, incoming traffic will not be allowed onto Darien High campus grounds until the parking lots are clear.

Darien High campus grounds will close to the public after all parking lots are clear.