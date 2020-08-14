Friday: Darien Running Company organizes community outreach to help nonprofit

On Friday, Aug. 14, the community can drop off non-perishable groceries to Darien Running Company at 14 Brook Street, between 10 and 4 PM, and Covid Cleanout will deliver them to Open Door Shelter that afternoon.

Megan Searfoss, owner of DRC, said she was intrigued by three Darien young women who have started Covid Cleanout, a pick-up service for food donations to Open Door Shelter in Norwalk.

Fionn Tierney, Else Esmond and Sofia Chadwick, longtime friends and Darien residents, have been picking up food from neighbors’ doorsteps who may have overstocked during the quarantine. This week, Searfoss reached out to them to see if Darien Running Company could help. On Friday, Aug. 14, the community can drop off non-perishable groceries to Darien Running Company at 14 Brook Street, between 10 and 4 p.m., and Covid Cleanout will deliver them to Open Door Shelter that afternoon.

On behalf of what Covid Cleanout has done for Open Door Shelter, and the wonderful welcome she said Darien Running Company has had from the community, Searfoss has decided to donate 100 pairs of new shoes to Open Door Shelter.

“Like Ridgefield Running Company, Darien Running Company is committed to community, through charitable give-backs, community events and runs, we want to be part of helping everyone move forward. Movement in proper shoes should be accessible to everyone, and our DRC Team wants to make that happen at Open Door Shelter,” says Searfoss.

“It’s more fun to tag onto the great efforts of the young women who started Covid Cleanout. Please consider bringing groceries to DRC on Friday.”

