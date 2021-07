DARIEN — Adil Chokairy, proprietor of Crepes Choupette in New Haven, says he has long been drawn to Darien for the unique eateries and stores along its downtown. Now his interest is looking permanent.

The owner of the French bistro that specializes in crepes and coffee drinks has plans to expand his business to 1025-1029 Post Road — former home of Kirby & Company and, most recently, Warm New York.

The storefront, owned by David Genovese’s Baywater Properties, has been mostly vacant, with occasional pop-up operations.

Chokairy presented his request for a special permit to bring Crepes Choupette to the Post Road location during the Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing this week. The hearing was closed, and a decision is expected at the commission’s Sept. 7 meeting.

“I am excited to be part of the Darien community,” Chokairy told the commission. “The story of Crepes Choupette has been amazing so far, and I would like to share it with everyone in Darien.”

Chokairy said when he ventures from New Haven down Interstate 95, he always seems to find himself in the heart of Darien, enjoying a coffee or a pastry.

“I love and admire what you are doing in this town,” he said.

Chokairy, a native of Paris, began selling crepes in 2014 from a pedal-driven cart in New Haven. In 2015, Adil opened Crepes Choupette on Whitney Avenue near Yale University.

“Crepes Choupette is beloved in New Haven and we believe that it would be a great addition to Darien’s existing mix of stores and cafes, further enlivening our downtown and complementing our existing stores and cafes,” Genovese said.

Crepes Choupette would open in Darien as a cafe and retail store selling a range of sweet and savory crepes, coffee and traditional French cider. There would be indoor seating as well as two tables outside the proposed establishment, which would sit next to Grieb’s Pharmacy.

Chokairy said, if the approval is granted, he expects to open in October or November. For those interested in a taste of what’s to come, Genovese said Chokairy will have his Crepes Choupette push cart at the Darien Sidewalk Sales which begin July 28.

