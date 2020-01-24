Free tax prep, filing program offered

Beginning Jan. 27 a free tax prep program will be offered at the Darien Library and Mather Center. It is open to all individual filers, no income or age limit, but especially those who are low- to middle-income households and those age 60 and over.

The program is offered by the VITA/AARP/IRS Program or by IRS certified tax counselors.

Attendees should bring:

All 2019 tax forms (W-2s, 1099s, broker statements, etc.)

Social Security and photo identification

Health insurance documentation (Form 1095-A)

And 2018 return (if possible)

The program is offered through Wednesday, April 15.

It is available at the Darien Library on Mondays from 1 to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are suggested: 203-669-5236.

It available at the Darien Mather/Senior Center Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are suggested: 203-656-7490.