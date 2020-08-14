https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Free-drive-in-movie-showing-of-Shrek-Friday-in-15484752.php
Free drive-in movie showing of Shrek Friday in Darien to benefit Person-to-Person
Photo: Contributed /
A free “carpool cinema” showing of the movie Shrek will be held at Goodwives Shopping Center Friday, Aug. 14.
Person-to-Person is the community non-profit partner for this event, sponsored by Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Stop & Shop. Parking opens at 7:30 p.m. The movie starts at 9 p.m.
Visit give.p2phelps.org/carpoolcinema to make P2P donations associated with the event.
Person-to-Person is also seeking volunteers. Visit www.p2phelps.org for more information.
View Comments