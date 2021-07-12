Founding family of UK's Daily Mail mulls taking it private

LONDON (AP) — The founding family of Britain’s Daily Mail is considering making a bid worth 810 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to bring the parent company behind the country’s biggest-selling newspaper back into private hands after 90 years on the stock market.

The newspaper and other publications are currently part of the Daily Mail and General Trust, which has been listed on the London stock market since 1932. Jonathan Harmsworth, known as Lord Rothermere and the great-grandson of the newspaper’s founder, is already the firm’s controlling shareholder through his family trust.