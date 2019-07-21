Found on Mansfield Avenue: A Darien dragon — is it yours?

Missing a dragon?

No, it isn’t a plot from a Harry Potter chapter. First Selectman Jayme Stevenson noted a bearded dragon crossing Manfield Avenue on Sunday morning and was able to collect it for safekeeping.

It has now been turned over to the Darien Nature Center for safekeeping. The Darien Nature center says the dragon is about 8 to 10 inches long. Petsmart says they can grow as large as 24 inches. It is unclear how old this dragon is. They are also reportedly friendly. Though they do like warmer temperatures (though probably not as hot as it outdoors today), they also need a place to cool down and have access to moisture.

If you know anything about this dragon, please contact the Darien Nature Center at 203-655-7459. More info at dariennaturecenter.org.