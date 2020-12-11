Fort Yellowstone, original park HQ, in line for restoration

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park staff plan to restore historic buildings in Fort Yellowstone, a U.S. Army camp built in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the army administered the park.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports that park staff will draw on federal funds in the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act to rehabilitate structures at Fort Yellowstone in 2021. The park spent nearly $1 million this year to stabilize the buildings, which are located in the northwest part of the park and currently serve as park headquarters and employee housing.