Former police officer sentenced for soliciting a 13-year-old

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota State University police officer has been sentenced to spend eight years in prison for soliciting a 13-year-old girl and possessing child pornography.

Adam Lehnertz, 25, was a university police officer when he solicited the girl through email and exchanged photos with her in April and June of 2019.

Lehnertz pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor and possessing child pornography in a deal with prosecutors. Nine other possession counts were dismissed in exchange for his plea, the Argus Leader reported.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended Tuesday in Brookings County.

The victim's parents contacted law enforcement when they learned about the exchange. Investigators traced the communications to Lehnertz’ address in Brookings.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore said Lehnertz abused his position of power and trust as a law enforcement officer.

“During their conversations, he had her do things and send things to verify that she was a real person he was talking to,” Moore said. “He was a law enforcement officer, so he abused information about law enforcement techniques and knowledge to ensure that he was talking to a 13-year-old female and not a made up identity by law enforcement.”

Moore stepped in to prosecute the case when the Brookings County state’s attorney recused himself.