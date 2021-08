SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Known as a journalist who asked tough questions and an all-around stand-up guy, former Associated Press correspondent and public servant Ed Moreno has died. He was 67.

His family said Moreno died July 27 of a brain tumor at his home in Santa Fe. A memorial service has been scheduled for Sept. 18.

Moreno was born in Mexico City and moved with his family to the United States as a child when his father accepted a job at the first Spanish language radio station in Denver. He gained citizenship at age 18 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Northern Colorado.

He began working for small newspapers before being hired by the Santa Fe New Mexican. After several years of reporting on crime, courts and politics, he went to work for the AP as its capitol correspondent. Moreno earned a number of awards for his coverage of state government, and his investigative reporting led to changes in state liquor laws and adult guardianship.

After nearly a decade with the AP, he was recruited by the top official at the State Land Office.

“He was a great reporter and asked tough and insightful questions. That is why I asked him to join our team at the Land Office,” said Ray Powell, who served three terms as New Mexico land commissioner. “He was funny and kind and got along with all kinds of people. He will be missed.”

Moreno's family described his life as “a continuous course of public service carried out with the highest integrity and ethics." With sparkling wit, he could carry on a conversation with anyone on any topic — from politics and history to the environment.

He also was a legislative analyst, a mediator with a national science and public policy company and a Santa Fe County commissioner.

Moreno had said last year that his term on the county commission was among his most rewarding jobs over his lifetime. He was most proud of taking part in the Aamodt settlements that expanded water service in rural areas and of his role in expanding Santa Fe County's trail system.

Moreno is survived by his wife, Janet Wise, three daughters, two sisters, grandchildren and other relatives.