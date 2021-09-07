Former flight attendant en route by foot to ground zero passes through in Darien Sep. 7, 2021 Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 10:53 p.m.
Paul "Paulie" Veneto poses for a picture with his beverage cart in Darien along his journey from Logan Airport in Boston to ground zero in New York City. The walk honors those killed on 9/11 20 years ago.
Darien First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson poses with Paul "Paulie" Veneto in Darien along his journey from Logan Airport in Boston to ground zero in New York City. The walk honors those killed on 9/11 20 years ago.
Paul "Paulie" Veneto is pushing a beverage cart from Logan Airport in Boston to ground zero in New York City to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. He was in Darien over the weekend.
Paul Veneto is no stranger to pushing an airline beverage cart en route from Logan Airport.
But for the past few weeks, the retired United Airlines flight attendant has pushed a beverage cart on the ground, not thousands of feet in the air, as he travels on foot from Boston to ground zero to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and those killed in the terrorist attacks.
