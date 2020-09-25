Former city clerk sentenced in meth conspiracy

EVERTON, Mo. (AP) — The former city clerk of a small southwestern Missouri town has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in a money-laundering conspiracy related to a methamphetamine ring.

KYTV-TV reports that 35-year-old Kristy A. Conn of Everton was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. She pleaded guilty in November to money laundering charges.

Conn admitted to participating in the scheme throughout most of 2017. Court records show that she directed another woman to send wire transfers of proceeds from the distribution of methamphetamine to members of a drug trafficking organization in California and Mexico.

Conn was Everton's city clerk at the time of the crime.