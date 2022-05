SALEM, N.H. (AP) — D.J. Bettencourt, deputy commissioner at the New Hampshire Insurance Department and former policy director for Gov. Chris Sununu, has been arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to police records.

Bettencourt, 38, was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting a person after possibly seeing a text message on their phone, a police report in Salem said. He was released on personal recognizance bail.