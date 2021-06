RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former case worker with the Richmond Department of Social Services has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in connection with a scam that diverted more than $13,000 in benefits intended for a woman killed in a car crash, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Richmond said in a news release that De’Nisha Juanita Wilson, 47, of Richmond faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on Oct. 18. She entered her plea on Tuesday.