Former Oregon chancellor to lead Nevada university system

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Former Oregon University System Chancellor Dr. Melody Rose will take over as chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education in September after the state Board of Regents voted unanimously to approve her four-year contract on Thursday.

Rose arrives as Nevada prepares to confront a significant budget shortfall amid the coronavirus pandemic that has endangered higher education funding and led Gov. Steve Sisolak to propose widespread reductions, including cancelling a $25 million construction plan for the medical school at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“In this moment of uncertainty, Nevada enjoys a rare opportunity to transform higher education, putting students first as we pursue equity through innovation and strategic partnerships. In moments of great change can come great advances,” Rose said in a statement published after the announcement.

Per the contract, Rose will receive a $437,750 base salary for four years and oversee Nevada’s two doctoral-degree granting universities in Las Vegas and Reno, four community colleges and the Desert Research Institute.

Rose has run her own strategy consulting firm since leaving Marylhurst University in 2019, where she served as president for five years, leading the Portland, Oregon-area liberal arts college as it confronted drops in enrollment until it closed in 2018. Before Marylhurst, she served as chancellor of the Oregon University System and chaired the Political Science Department at Portland State University.

“In this time of historical change, Nevada’s system of higher education has chosen a strong leader as its new chancellor. Dr. Melody Rose brings a steady hand, extraordinary experience, and a passion for student success,” former Oregon Gov. Barbara Roberts said of Rose’s hiring in a statement.