WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former National Geographic photographer has been sentenced to one year in federal prison for tax evasion and ordered to pay more than $200,000 to the IRS, the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Delaware announced.

When Bruce Kevin Fleming, 67, of Milton pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion last year, he had not filed federal income tax returns or paid any such taxes since 1981, prosecutors said Tuesday in a news release.