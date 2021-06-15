Former LSU president's family wants military collection back

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Family members of a former Louisiana State University president want the school to return a collection of his military items that’s being displayed on campus, according to a lawsuit. They’re also seeking monetary damages for “extreme humiliation” caused by the university’s denouncement of his segregationist views.
Jill Craft, the attorney representing descendants of Troy H. Middleton, told The Advocate that the suit filed Monday aims to get historical papers and memorabilia back, not to punish the university’s Board of Supervisors for deciding in June 2020 to remove Middleton’s name from the main library on the Baton Rouge campus.