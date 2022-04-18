Former Indiana casino executive pleads guilty to tax fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana casino executive pleaded guilty Monday to one count of filing a false tax return in a scheme to funnel cash to a political action committee associated with the Marion County Republican Party.
John Keeler's guilty plea came just one hour before his trial was scheduled to begin in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis. He entered his plea a week after his co-defendant, former state Sen. Brent Waltz, pleaded guilty to other federal charges for receiving about $40,000 in illegal campaign contributions for his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign.