Former Google exec, Schwarzenegger aide enters Senate race

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Google executive and adviser to former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is joining the race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Susan Collins.

Biddeford native Ross LaJeunesse, a Democrat, makes it a four-way primary race with Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, activist and lobbyist Betsy Sweet, and attorney Bre Kidman.

He told the Portland Press Herald that he doesn't mind "being the underdog."

LaJeunesse said that as director of international relations for Google he negotiated with the Chinese government and executed Google's decision to stop censoring search results in China.

Before that, he served in several posts in California government. He worked for then-Gov. Schwarzenegger, a Republican, as deputy chief of staff.

Collins is expected to formally announce her decision whether to seek reelection later this fall.