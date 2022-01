DARIEN — A former town leader and state housing commissioner has been tapped to lead the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness.

Evonne Klein, a Darien resident who has long been an advocate for affordable housing in Connecticut, will serve as Chief Executive Officer for the coalition beginning this month. She has been serving as interim CEO for the organization since February.

Her interest in housing policy stems from her years-long tenure as first selectwoman in Darien, she said.

“Locally, housing became an important issue, and that's when my interest and passion for housing really ignited,” Klein said. “It’s something that obviously continues to be controversial on so many levels, but housing — having a home — is so fundamental to all of us.”

The coalition represents more than 100 members including emergency shelter providers, transitional housing providers and community leaders. The group conducts research on housing policy and advocates for solutions and resources to homelessness.

In Darien, Klein served in town government in a variety of roles, including on the Representative Town Meeting and Board of Education, before becoming first selectwoman in 2003. After six years in the town’s top role, she accepted the position as the state’s first Commissioner of Housing under former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

During her time as head of the Department of Housing, Klein said the state made strides toward closing the affordable housing gap in the state, tackling homelessness to home ownership and “everything in between.”

Under her administration, Connecticut was the first of three states in the country to end veteran homelessness, an achievement recognized by the federal government in 2015.

“I remember the first staff meeting I had, and part of our mission statement was to create a Connecticut where everyone would have an affordable home, and it felt insurmountable,” Klein said. “But once we ended veteran homelessness, I think we all saw the possibility that ending homelessness is not insurmountable, actually — it's something that we can do.”

She also oversaw the construction of 22,000 units of affordable housing, according to the coalition. Klein was succeeded in 2019 by current Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno.

Around 2,000 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Connecticut, Klein said. But, she said, the system works to help divert people from falling into homelessness in the first place, often providing rental assistance or car payments so they can continue to work and pay rent.

“The work that our providers do is to catch people before this happens,” Klein said. “Oftentimes, the individuals and families who are homeless are people who have had jobs, and a home and responsibilities, and may have fallen on hard times — whether it was a catastrophic illness or catastrophic expense.”

“What we know is when we help an individual or family have a home, they grow roots in a community, and they contribute to that community,” she added.