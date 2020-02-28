Former Arkansas congressman backs Klobuchar for president

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Vic Snyder of Arkansas has endorsed Amy Klobuchar's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, days before the state holds its primary.

The Minnesota senator's campaign announced the endorsement Thursday from Snyder, who represented central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District from 1997 to 2011.

“She has the right mix of toughness, honesty, intelligence and empathy to bring us together,” Snyder said in a statement released by Klobuchar's campaign.

Early voting is underway for Arkansas' primary, which will be held on Tuesday. The state is solidly Republican but has drawn heavy interest from the Democratic presidential hopefuls. Klobuchar headlined a rally in the state last weekend.