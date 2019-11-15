Fore! Darien Library invites community to sixth annual mini-golf event Saturday

Library Director Alan Gray explains that a hole-in-one on the 17th green gains you a prize at the Darien Library's mini golf course, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Library Director Alan Gray explains that a hole-in-one on the 17th green gains you a prize at the Darien Library's mini golf course, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fore! Darien Library invites community to sixth annual mini-golf event Saturday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Miniature golf is coming back to the Library on Saturday, Nov. 16. The sixth annual Darien Library Mini Golf Event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's $5 to play and each player receives a free hot dog.

The second and third levels of the library will close at 3 p.m. Friday in preparation for the event.

Players of all ages will putt their way through the Library on an 18-hole miniature golf course set up throughout the building. Face painting and other activities will also be available.

This event is organized by the Darien Board of Trustees Fundraising Committee: Alex Eising, chairman, Tori Barnett, mini golf co-chairman, Jay Bennett, Michael Cippoletti, Allegra Erickson, Tammy Sload, Susan Vogel, and Elena Whidden.

All proceeds from Darien Library Mini Golf will go directly to the purchase of books, movies, and technology as well as the support of countless programming opportunities throughout the year. Holes are being sponsored by generous businesses and individuals.

Premium hole sponsors include Baywater Properties, JP Morgan Chase, and the Wyper family. Hole sponsors include First County Bank, Gway Printing & Graphics, NOLA Physical Therapy, The Barnett family, the Blair family, the Eising family, TD Bank, Carta, McAlister & Moore, Encon Heating & AC, Nedder & Associations, Dr. Maryann Lehman, DDS, and A.P. Construction.

Tee and green sponsors include Alan Hyatt Landscaping, Pensiero Plumbing & Heating, Michael Joseph’s, Darien Toy Box, Floor Covering Warehouse and Kumon.

The 19th Hole sponsors include Chocolate Works Darien, NEAT Coffee and Frosty Bear Ice Cream Shoppe.